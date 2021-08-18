Reminder: Food drive for Hopelink ends Friday at 5pm

Wednesday, August 18, 2021


The City of Shoreline would like to remind you that donations of canned and boxed food for Hopelink are being collected this week, August 16 - 20, 2021. 

Food can be dropped off at city hall Monday - Friday, 8:00am - 5:00pm.
 
Food Donation Drop Off - Shoreline City Hall: 17500 Midvale Ave N
August 16 - 20, 8:00 am -5:00 pm

It doesn't have to be artfully arranged and you don't have to take a photo.






