Case updates August 16, 2021 - Delta variant drives dramatic spike in cases
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
|Delta variant from WebMD
Unvaccinated people are being hit hardest, and public health officials continue to urge everyone who has not gotten fully vaccinated to do so immediately. More information here.
Case updates August 16, 2021 - no updates on weekends; otherwise "new" numbers represent one day's results
United States
Washington state
Seattle
- Total cases 36,951,181 - 113,993 new
- Total deaths 620,493 - 535 new
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 468,350 - 1,947 new
- Probable (additional) cases 48,864 - 383 new
- Total hospitalizations 28,979 - 175 new
- Total deaths 6,269 - 21 new
King county
- Total confirmed cases 120,647 - 258 new
- Total hospitalizations 7,057 - 30 new
- Total deaths 1,710 - 5 new
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 29,523 - 73 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,545 - 6 new
- Total deaths 433 - 1 new
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 2,719 - 3 new
- Total hospitalizations 217 - 2 new
- Total deaths 104 - 1 new
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 368 - 0 new
- Total hospitalizations 18 - 0 new
- Total deaths 4 - 0 new
