Case updates August 16, 2021 - Delta variant drives dramatic spike in cases

Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Delta variant from WebMD
Delta variant drives dramatic spike in cases, further exhausting hospital capacity across the state. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are accelerating across the state. 

Unvaccinated people are being hit hardest, and public health officials continue to urge everyone who has not gotten fully vaccinated to do so immediately. More information here.


Case updates August 16, 2021 - no updates on weekends; otherwise "new" numbers represent one day's results
 

United States 
  • Total cases  36,951,181 - 113,993 new
  • Total deaths 620,493 - 535 new

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 468,350 - 1,947 new  
  • Probable (additional) cases 48,864 - 383 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 28,979 - 175 new 
  • Total deaths 6,269 - 21 new 

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 120,647 -  258 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 7,057 - 30 new 
  • Total deaths 1,710 -  5 new

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 29,523  - 73 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 1,545  -  6 new 
  • Total deaths 433 -  1 new

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 2,719 - 3 new
  • Total hospitalizations 217 -   2 new
  • Total deaths 104 - 1 new

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 368 - 0 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 18 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 4  - 0 new



Posted by DKH at 2:29 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  