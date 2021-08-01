New Law Enforcement Oversight Director appointed for King County: Tamer Abouzeid
Sunday, August 1, 2021
|Tamer Abouzeid picked as new director of the
Office of Law Enforcement Oversight for King County
He was selected by the council Tuesday afternoon.
Abouzeid is currently an attorney at the Chicago office of a large civil rights organization, focusing on issues of discrimination and policing, and also acts as legal counsel to the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression.
He previously worked at Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigating allegations of misconduct against Chicago police officers.
Abouzeid will officially take over the position effective September 20, 2021.
Council Chair Claudia Balducci stated
“The challenge before our Office of Law Enforcement is steep: build a trusting relationship with and among the diverse communities we serve and our Sheriff’s Office so that we can provide true public safety to all.
"This will take perseverance, listening, and a focus on common interests so that we provide equitable, fair and effective policing in King County.
"Tamer Abouzeid brings the combination of experience and drive needed to rise to these challenges. I am delighted to welcome him as our incoming Director of OLEO.”
