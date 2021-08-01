New Law Enforcement Oversight Director appointed for King County: Tamer Abouzeid

Tamer Abouzeid picked as new director of the

Office of Law Enforcement Oversight for King County The King County Council has appointed Tamer Abouzeid, an attorney, mediator, community organizer and policy professional, to serve as the new director of the Office of Law Enforcement Oversight. The King County Council has appointed, an attorney, mediator, community organizer and policy professional, to serve as the new director of the Office of Law Enforcement Oversight.





He was selected by the council Tuesday afternoon.



Abouzeid is currently an attorney at the Chicago office of a large civil rights organization, focusing on issues of discrimination and policing, and also acts as legal counsel to the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression.





He previously worked at Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigating allegations of misconduct against Chicago police officers.



Abouzeid will officially take over the position effective September 20, 2021.





Council Chair Claudia Balducci stated