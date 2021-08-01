Inslee: State to maintain mandatory masking for K-12 students this fall
Sunday, August 1, 2021
Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday the state would maintain mandatory masking for K-12 students this fall. At a press conference in Olympia, Inslee also announced the state recommends Washingtonians wear masks in public indoor spaces in communities where there is substantial or high COVID spread, consistent with the latest CDC guidelines.
After months of decline in COVID activity, cases and hospitalizations are surging in Washington and around the country as states lift restrictions while the rate of vaccinations have slowed. According to the state Department of Health, 94% of COVID hospitalizations in Washington are currently among the unvaccinated.
At the same time, the more infectious delta variant of the virus is becoming the dominant strain around the country, including Washington state. COVID vaccinations are the safest and most effective way to prevent severe illness and infection from COVID.
