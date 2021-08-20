Lutheran Community Services (LCS) Northwest resettles Afghan families in Puget Sound

Lutheran Community Services (LCS) Northwest has aided in settling 24 refugees from Afghanistan last week, and are anticipating settling 17 by the end of this week.





The need for support for these populations is rising quickly. Throughout decades, LCS Northwest has welcomed and resettled over 45,000 refugees in the Northwest.





In the past 3 years, the nonprofit organization has helped almost 700 people with Special Immigrant visas (SIVs) resettle. SIVs are provided to Afghan nationals, including those who worked as allies with the United States Armed Forces as translators and interpreters for at least twelve months, and have a written recommendation from a commanding officer.









The best way to show support is to donate: Please go to this donation page for credit cards. (





LCS Northwest offers housing navigation and other basic needs support to help these families and allies with their urgent needs. Our staff work quickly to surround each SIV with basic needs like housing, food, clothing, transportation, and monetary assistance. LCS Northwest is receiving an overwhelming number of requests for assistance from community members hoping to bring Afghan family members to safety.The best way to show support is to donate: Please go to this donation page for credit cards. ( LCSNW.org and then click on the orange “donate” button in the upper right corner.) Please select the “I want to give to refugee services” checkbox. Or, mail to: LCSNW - Donations Lockbox #1034 PO Box 35146 Seattle, WA 98124-5146 Please write “refugee services” in the memo line.



