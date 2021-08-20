Jobs: WSDOT advertises six jobs at Northwest Region headquarters in Shoreline
Friday, August 20, 2021
Property Management Agent (PAS 3, In-Training)
Hiring a real estate professional to serve as our Property Management Agent supporting WSDOT’s Northwest Region (NWR) Real Estate Service program. This is an in-training position that offers a career path and on-the-job training. Job description and application
Project Delivery Environmental Assistant (TPS 2, In-Training)
The primary undertaking of this position will be to provide environmental support to fish passage and habitat restoration projects for scoping, design, construction, and post-construction efforts to meet NEPA/SEPA environmental review and permitting requirements. This is a unique hybrid role where you will spend about half your time as a biologist and the other half doing environmental documentation and permitting. Job description and application
Lead Biologist (TPS 4)
This position supports WSDOT’s and the NWR’s mission by serving as a lead technical and regulatory specialist for Biology issues throughout the region, planning and conducting advanced transportation studies and support for biological and aquatic resource issues within the region. Job description and application
Plan, Specification and Estimate Review Engineer (TTE)
The primary undertaking of this position is to conduct final reviews of all aspects of the PS/E for various types of highway construction projects such as quality review checks for biddability of the construction features, conformation to current standards, and the progress of all aspects of the project handled by other groups. Job description and application
Hydraulics and Environmental Engineer Lead | TE5
As the senior level professional engineer in the field of hydraulics, stormwater, hydrology, and river engineering, responsibilities include preparation of hydraulics reports, floodplain analysis, and bridge scour evaluation for the Northwest Region and as well as approving hydraulic reports from staff in Project Engineering offices. Job description and application
Highway Maintenance Worker 2 (in-training)
As part of our maintenance team, you will assist with repairing and rebuilding of state highways, and adjacent right of ways to assure they remain in a condition that promotes the movement of traffic, and safety to the motoring public. Job description and application
