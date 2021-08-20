DIY Greeting Card Magic Workshop with Kathy Brower at the Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center

Friday, August 20, 2021

Making cards for your friends and family can be so fun! 

When you design your greeting cards, you have control over the look and sentiment so that the card delivers just the right message. 

Taking the time to make a greeting card personally, lets the receiver know just how special they are to you. 

Handmade cards are always lovely to receive, and much more personal than a store bought card.

Join paper and Greeting Card artist Kathy Brower, kongtime Shoreline resident, for creatively fun next Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 1:30 to 3pm

This free workshop offers making several designs of beautiful cards. Any skill level can accomplish the planned projects. You may bring your favorite scissors, design ideas and any special graphics to use.

Register today by calling the center at 206-365-1536. Space is limited. Join us!



Posted by DKH at 2:21 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  