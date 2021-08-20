DIY Greeting Card Magic Workshop with Kathy Brower at the Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center
Friday, August 20, 2021
When you design your greeting cards, you have control over the look and sentiment so that the card delivers just the right message.
Taking the time to make a greeting card personally, lets the receiver know just how special they are to you.
Handmade cards are always lovely to receive, and much more personal than a store bought card.
Join paper and Greeting Card artist Kathy Brower, kongtime Shoreline resident, for creatively fun next Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 1:30 to 3pm.
This free workshop offers making several designs of beautiful cards. Any skill level can accomplish the planned projects. You may bring your favorite scissors, design ideas and any special graphics to use.
Register today by calling the center at 206-365-1536. Space is limited. Join us!
