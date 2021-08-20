Dept of Natural Resources fire helicopter and crew at the Twenty-Five Mile Fire

This photo shows a Department of Natural Resources helicopter and ground crew. The helicopter has just scooped up water from Lake Chelan and dropped it along the fire line.





The Twenty-Five Mile Fire was first reported at 3:45pm on August 15, 2021, and is burning on the south shore of Lake Chelan near Twenty-Five Mile Creek. The fire is under joint jurisdiction of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, Washington Department of Natural Resources and Chelan County Fire District 7.





It has burned 9.800 acres so far. The fire may continue to move to the south and east. ﻿ Rotor and fixed-wing air resources continued attack on the fire throughout Thursday. Aircraft used local bodies of water, including Lake Chelan, to fill. Recreational boaters were warned of aircraft takeoff and landings and keep a safe distance.





Some roads are closed and some areas have been evacuated.











