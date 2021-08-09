Jobs: City of Shoreline - Extra Help - Dance instructor

Monday, August 9, 2021

City of Shoreline
Extra Help – Instructor (Dance)

CLOSING DATE: 09/30/2021 12:00 AM

GENERAL SUMMARY

Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.

General Purpose

We have an open position for a Dance Instructor in our Recreation Program. In this position, you can teach Ballet, Jazz, Hip Hop or other forms of dance classes for students from preschool age up to 14 years old.

  • Typical hours range from 2 - 6 per week.
  • Programs exist generally during these times
  • Morning - preschool age
  • Afternoon/evenings - youth 6 - 14 years old
  • Saturday Morning/Afternoon (10:00 AM - 3:00 PM) for youth 6 - 14 years old

Scope of Work

The instructor will be responsible for leading classes of students in different dance styles, demonstrating the dances to effectively teach students new moves while supporting the students, giving constructive feedback, encouragement and promoting self-confidence.

Job description and application



Posted by DKH at 10:15 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  