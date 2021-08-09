Jobs: City of Shoreline - Extra Help - Dance instructor

City of Shoreline

Typical hours range from 2 - 6 per week.

Programs exist generally during these times

Morning - preschool age

Afternoon/evenings - youth 6 - 14 years old

Saturday Morning/Afternoon (10:00 AM - 3:00 PM) for youth 6 - 14 years old

Extra Help – Instructor (Dance)CLOSING DATE: 09/30/2021 12:00 AMGENERAL SUMMARYShoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.General PurposeWe have an open position for a Dance Instructor in our Recreation Program. In this position, you can teach Ballet, Jazz, Hip Hop or other forms of dance classes for students from preschool age up to 14 years old.Scope of WorkThe instructor will be responsible for leading classes of students in different dance styles, demonstrating the dances to effectively teach students new moves while supporting the students, giving constructive feedback, encouragement and promoting self-confidence.