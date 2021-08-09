Jobs: City of Shoreline - Extra Help - Dance instructor
Monday, August 9, 2021
CLOSING DATE: 09/30/2021 12:00 AM
GENERAL SUMMARY
Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.
General Purpose
We have an open position for a Dance Instructor in our Recreation Program. In this position, you can teach Ballet, Jazz, Hip Hop or other forms of dance classes for students from preschool age up to 14 years old.
- Typical hours range from 2 - 6 per week.
- Programs exist generally during these times
- Morning - preschool age
- Afternoon/evenings - youth 6 - 14 years old
- Saturday Morning/Afternoon (10:00 AM - 3:00 PM) for youth 6 - 14 years old
Scope of Work
The instructor will be responsible for leading classes of students in different dance styles, demonstrating the dances to effectively teach students new moves while supporting the students, giving constructive feedback, encouragement and promoting self-confidence.
Job description and application
