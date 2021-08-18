In the Garden Now: Echinacea ‘Sombrero Orange Flamenco Cone Flower’

Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Echinacea ‘Sombrero Orange Flamenco Cone Flower’
Flower and photo by Victoria Gilleland

By Victoria Gilleland

This knockout perennial is one of summer’s brightest stars. The orange-red daisy like flowers are a must have for those who love hot colors! They bloom from early summer into fall. The more sun the more flowers!

Cone flowers make a great addition to mixed borders or cutting gardens. Here's a bonus: Birds love the dried flower heads so leave those spent flowers in place at the end of summer to feed our feathered friends. Every sunny garden should grow these stunning plants.

(Echinacea hybrida ‘Sombrero Flamenco Orange)



