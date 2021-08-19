Free comic book day at Arcane Comics - pandemic style

Thursday, August 19, 2021

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

How do you allow people to browse the racks for free comic books and still maintain social distancing? How do you protect the children who will make up at least half of your browsers?

Easy. You put the racks outside in the parking lot!

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Arcane Comics in Parkwood Plaza 15202 Aurora Ave N Suite A, Shoreline, WA 98133 didn't want to miss the annual Free Comic Book Day so they simply moved the racks of free comics outside the store.

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Masked shoppers browsed inside the store, as well. Comics / graphic novels have an increasingly wide audience and Arcane is happy to provide.



Posted by DKH at 5:51 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  