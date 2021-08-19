Free comic book day at Arcane Comics - pandemic style
Thursday, August 19, 2021
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
How do you allow people to browse the racks for free comic books and still maintain social distancing? How do you protect the children who will make up at least half of your browsers?
Easy. You put the racks outside in the parking lot!
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Arcane Comics in Parkwood Plaza 15202 Aurora Ave N Suite A, Shoreline, WA 98133 didn't want to miss the annual Free Comic Book Day so they simply moved the racks of free comics outside the store.
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Masked shoppers browsed inside the store, as well. Comics / graphic novels have an increasingly wide audience and Arcane is happy to provide.
