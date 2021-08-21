Case updates August 19, 2021

Saturday, August 21, 2021

All the COVID-19 news is bad, so
look at sunflowers instead of needles.
Photo by Lee Lageschulte
Case updates August 19, 2021 - no updates on weekends; otherwise "new" numbers represent one day's results
 

United States 
  • Total cases  37,396,282 - 135,494 new
  • Total deaths 624,213 - 962 new

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 477,415 - 3,073 new  
  • Probable (additional) cases 51,038 - 710 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 29,491 - 198 new 
  • Total deaths 6,356 - 26 new 

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 122,580 -  553 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 7,112 - 21 new 
  • Total deaths 1,723 -  1 new

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 30,068  - 151 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 1,562  -  9 new 
  • Total deaths 435 -  0 new

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 2,772 - 20 new
  • Total hospitalizations 220 -   0 new
  • Total deaths 105 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 375 - 1 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 19 -    1 new
  • Total deaths 4  - 0 new


