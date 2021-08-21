Case updates August 19, 2021
Saturday, August 21, 2021
|All the COVID-19 news is bad, so
look at sunflowers instead of needles.
Photo by Lee Lageschulte
United States
Washington state
Seattle
- Total cases 37,396,282 - 135,494 new
- Total deaths 624,213 - 962 new
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 477,415 - 3,073 new
- Probable (additional) cases 51,038 - 710 new
- Total hospitalizations 29,491 - 198 new
- Total deaths 6,356 - 26 new
King county
- Total confirmed cases 122,580 - 553 new
- Total hospitalizations 7,112 - 21 new
- Total deaths 1,723 - 1 new
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 30,068 - 151 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,562 - 9 new
- Total deaths 435 - 0 new
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 2,772 - 20 new
- Total hospitalizations 220 - 0 new
- Total deaths 105 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 375 - 1 new
- Total hospitalizations 19 - 1 new
- Total deaths 4 - 0 new
