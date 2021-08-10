Agenda for Shoreline council meeting August 16, 2021

Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Shoreline City Council 2021

The agenda for the August 16, 2021 Shoreline City Council meeting includes two study items. No action is required.

Study Item 8 (a) Discussion of Prohibition of Fossil Fuels in New Construction

The City’s 2019 community-wide greenhouse gas emissions inventory showed a 1.3% increase in emissions compared to 2009. This trend is not on track to meet the City’s goals to reduce emissions. Fossil fuels used in the built environment were responsible for approximately 30% of emissions in 2019, with 28% from natural gas and 2% from heating oil.

Current policy in Washington State prohibits local governments from passing electrification ordinances for new residential construction. Given this prohibition, the City can only evaluate limitations on the use of fossil fuels for commercial construction and multi-family projects over three stories in height.

Staff is requesting feedback on whether Council would like staff to develop an ordinance for Council consideration.

Study item 8 (b) Discussion of Ordinance No. 942 - Amending Shoreline Municipal Code Chapter 15.20 Landmark Preservation

Council will discuss amend Shoreline Municipal Code to align this chapter with the King County Code and to update provisions consistent with City practices. One of the primary amendments in this proposed ordinance is to transfer appeal authority from the City Council to the City Hearing Examiner.

Full agenda, participate, comment instructions HERE



Posted by DKH at 10:28 PM
