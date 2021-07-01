Update on reservoir project in Lake Forest Park

View from the top, across the dividing wall

Images provided by SPU are from recent construction activities after the reservoir was drained and the floating cover and liner were removed.







Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) Contractor Crews began construction on the Lake Forest Park Reservoir Floating Cover Replacement Project on May 17, and it is currently on schedule to be completed within about 6 months.





The reservoir is in the Horizon View neighborhood, near the park.





There are two large cells within the reservoir and each holds about 30 million gallons. This picture was taken at the bottom of the dividing wall of the East cell.





Since starting construction, contractor crews have:

Installed a temporary access gate to help them bring equipment and materials in and out of the reservoir site

Drained the reservoir and prepared the site for construction

Removed and disposed of the existing liner and floating cover

Prepared the site for installation of the new liner

Started seaming and installing the new liner

Taken at the top of the slope of the reservoir. The view is looking down on the anchor installation, which is part of the preparation for the crews to install the liner.





In the coming weeks, the contractor will continue installing the new liner along the bottom of the reservoir. The liner will provide a protective barrier to preserve the quality of the drinking water that will be held in the reservoir.





Contractor welding the recently installed sections of the liner that provide a protective barrier at the bottom of the reservoir.





Upcoming 4th of July Holiday Work Schedule





Crews will not be working Sunday, July 4 and Monday, July 5 in observance of the holiday. Work will resume on July 6. Crews will, however, be working on Saturday, July 3 in order to meet the construction deadline.















