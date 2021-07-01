Case updates June 29, 2021 - 30% of residents are not vaccinated

Thursday, July 1, 2021

From WA DOH https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/Variants

Gov. Inslee has lifted the state-wide mask mandate and so has Seattle / King county. However, transit requires masks and so do many indoor spaces like restaurants and businesses. Unvaccinated people are asked to continue wearing masks.


Case updates June 29, 2021


United States 
  • Total cases 33,485,433 - 14,875  in one day
  • Total deaths 602,133 - 273 in one day

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 414,785 - 536 new since yesterday
  • Probable (additional) cases 36,810 - 129 new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 25,505 - 81 since yesterday
  • Total deaths 5,930 - 19 new since yesterday.

King county
  • Total confirmed cases 107,761 - 50 new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 6,508 - 6 new since yesterday
  • Total deaths 1,662 - 5 new since yesterday

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
  • Total confirmed cases 25,490 - 12 new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 1,441 - 1 new since yesterday
  • Total deaths 422 - 1 new since yesterday

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
  • Total confirmed cases 2,480 -   3 new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 206 - 0 new since yesterday
  • Total deaths 101 - 0 new since yesterday

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
  • Total confirmed cases 326 - 0 new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 new since yesterday
  • Total deaths 4 - 0 new since yesterday



