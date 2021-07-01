Case updates June 29, 2021 - 30% of residents are not vaccinated
Thursday, July 1, 2021
|From WA DOH https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/Variants
Gov. Inslee has lifted the state-wide mask mandate and so has Seattle / King county. However, transit requires masks and so do many indoor spaces like restaurants and businesses. Unvaccinated people are asked to continue wearing masks.
Case updates June 29, 2021
United States
- Total cases 33,485,433 - 14,875 in one day
- Total deaths 602,133 - 273 in one day
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 414,785 - 536 new since yesterday
- Probable (additional) cases 36,810 - 129 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 25,505 - 81 since yesterday
- Total deaths 5,930 - 19 new since yesterday.
King county
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 107,761 - 50 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 6,508 - 6 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 1,662 - 5 new since yesterday
- Total confirmed cases 25,490 - 12 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 1,441 - 1 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 422 - 1 new since yesterday
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 2,480 - 3 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 206 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 101 - 0 new since yesterday
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 326 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 4 - 0 new since yesterday
