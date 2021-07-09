Shoreline: Appreciate Your Neighbors Night Tuesday, August 3, 2021

As we all start to transition to more in-person events, the City of Shoreline encourages neighbors to meet in small groups for National Night Out this year. What a great way to get to know your most immediate neighbors even better!

Since they expect gatherings to be small, the City of Shoreline does not intend to issue street closure permits. You are asked to host your parties in a driveway or yard away from the street and out of the Right of Way.There is no registration required this summer. If you would like to have a City Councilmember or Shoreline Police representative visit your party, contact Constance Perenyi cperenyi@shorelinewa.gov And let your neighborhood association know.