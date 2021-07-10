Scene on the Sound: USNS Guadalupe

Saturday, July 10, 2021

USNS Guadalupe


The USNS Guadalupe is a fuel replenishment vessel fitted with five fueling stations; these can fill two ships at the same time and the ship is capable of pumping 900,000 US gallons of diesel or 540,000 US gallons of jet fuel per hour.
 
She entered non-commissioned U.S. Navy service under the control of the Military Sealift Command with a primarily civilian crew on 25 September 1992. She serves in the United States Pacific Fleet.

In June 2004, USNS Guadalupe rescued 13 crew and a dog from the burning Taiwanese fishing vessel Hsin Chin Chanz, around 900 miles north east of Guam in the Pacific.



Posted by DKH at 5:01 AM
