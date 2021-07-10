Scene on the Sound: USNS Guadalupe

USNS Guadalupe







She entered non-commissioned U.S. Navy service under the control of the Military Sealift Command with a primarily civilian crew on 25 September 1992. She serves in the United States Pacific Fleet.





In June 2004, USNS Guadalupe rescued 13 crew and a dog from the burning Taiwanese fishing vessel Hsin Chin Chanz, around 900 miles north east of Guam in the Pacific.













The USNS Guadalupe is a fuel replenishment vessel fitted with five fueling stations; these can fill two ships at the same time and the ship is capable of pumping 900,000 US gallons of diesel or 540,000 US gallons of jet fuel per hour.