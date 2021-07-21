Scene on the Sound: Royal Caribbean's first cruise ship of 2021 departs for Alaska

Royal Caribbean's Serenade of the Sea docked in Seattle. Photo by Wayne Pridemore.





By Wayne Pridemore





At 5:00pm on Monday afternoon, July 19, 2021 the first cruise ship of the 2021 season left Seattle for Alaska.





Serenade of the Sea photo by Wayne Pridemore





Royal Caribbean's Serenade of the Sea backed away from her berth at Seattle Pier 91, made a slow turn towards the west and slowly cruised away.





The ship heads out past Richmond Beach. Photo by Wayne Pridemore.





The ship passed Richmond Beach twenty minutes later. A parade of ships will follow this month. It's a welcome sight that many residents of Shoreline love to view.

The Ship has a capacity of 2100 passengers and a crew of 884. It was launched in 2003.





Photo by Wayne Pridemore





Later this month other cruise lines will begin runs north to Alaska; Celebrity's Millennium, Holland America's Nieu Amsterdam, Majestic's Princess, Carnival's Miracle, Silver Sea's Silver Muse, Norwegian's Encore, and Royal Caribbean's Ovation of the Seas.

Looks like smooth sailing ahead.





Glenn Farley of KING 5 news. Photo by Wayne Pridemore





Glenn Farley of KING and SkyKing also covered the event.





KING 5 photographer. Photo by Wayne Pridemore.







