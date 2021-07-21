Scene on the Sound: Royal Caribbean's first cruise ship of 2021 departs for Alaska
Wednesday, July 21, 2021
|Royal Caribbean's Serenade of the Sea docked in Seattle. Photo by Wayne Pridemore.
By Wayne Pridemore
At 5:00pm on Monday afternoon, July 19, 2021 the first cruise ship of the 2021 season left Seattle for Alaska.
|Serenade of the Sea photo by Wayne Pridemore
Royal Caribbean's Serenade of the Sea backed away from her berth at Seattle Pier 91, made a slow turn towards the west and slowly cruised away.
|The ship heads out past Richmond Beach. Photo by Wayne Pridemore.
The ship passed Richmond Beach twenty minutes later. A parade of ships will follow this month. It's a welcome sight that many residents of Shoreline love to view.
The Ship has a capacity of 2100 passengers and a crew of 884. It was launched in 2003.
|Photo by Wayne Pridemore
Later this month other cruise lines will begin runs north to Alaska; Celebrity's Millennium, Holland America's Nieu Amsterdam, Majestic's Princess, Carnival's Miracle, Silver Sea's Silver Muse, Norwegian's Encore, and Royal Caribbean's Ovation of the Seas.
Looks like smooth sailing ahead.
|Glenn Farley of KING 5 news. Photo by Wayne Pridemore
Glenn Farley of KING and SkyKing also covered the event.
|KING 5 photographer. Photo by Wayne Pridemore.
