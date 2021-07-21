LFP Rotary chooses new President
Wednesday, July 21, 2021
“Rotary – Serve to Change Lives”
In 1986 the Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park began helping our neighbors with service projects. From then to now, community members of Lake Forest Park have assembled under the banner of Rotary, in an effort to exchange ideas and take action to improve the lives of people in need.
The Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park is pleased to announce Ed Sterner as our President for the 2021-2022 Rotary year.
Ed Sterner received his B.A. in US History and Political Science from Indiana University, Masters in Public Affairs from Princeton University and law degree (J.D.) from Columbia. He currently serves as corporate counsel for Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems and advises other smaller technology-based companies.
Ed fell in love with his wife Kathy while camping and hiking with her. Ed was asked to join the LFP Rotary Club by their neighbor, Ben Cashman, former Mayor of Lake Forest Park. Ed served the club as President in 1998-99. The Rotary club has doubled in size since then. Ed says there is a lot to learn about how a bigger club, with a major annual fundraiser and a big heart for service, operates.
Ed was attracted to Rotary by its key motto: “Service Above Self”. Today, Rotary has another motto: “People of Action”. Contrary to outdated notions about Rotary, Rotary is open to anyone who finds those mottos interesting. Ed observes: “Some folks have time, others have money, a lucky few have both. Rotary is a way to put all these people together for action in our community and around the world.”
Lake Forest Park Rotary is very informal. If you can make it “IRL”, just show up at Lake Forest Park Presbyterian at 17440 Brookside Blvd NE on Wednesday mornings around 7:15 am to have a little breakfast and socialize before the meeting starts at 7:30 am. Our meetings end at 8:30 am so members can get to work at whatever they do. We have great speakers and Ed says he will “guarantee” that anyone attending our meetings will start their day off with at least one, if not several, good laughs.
If you’d rather Zoom in to the meeting, the link opens at 7:15 am.
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85142410960
If you have kids, being a member of Rotary is a great way to have your actions speak louder than your words. We are a child friendly club, and encourage them to be involved in our hands-on projects. Rotary is a great way to teach them how to be good neighbors and good citizens. Ed’s first service club fundraiser was a betting pool to predict the day his son would be born. It’s never too early to have your kids involved in community service!
Ed’s hoping to see you at a meeting real soon. Many hands make light (and fun) work.
For more information about our club’s service projects, and to see a list of upcoming speakers, visit:
http://lakeforestparkrotary.com/
