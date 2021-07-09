LFP Crime Watch is back in operation - opportunities for volunteers

The Lake Forest Park Police Department Crime Watch Volunteers are back in service and vacation checks are operational again!

This is a program staffed by volunteers who check homes of residents who are out of town and sign up via our Vacation House Check Form https://www.cityoflfp.com/576/Vacation-House-Check





This service has been a valued part of the community for over 20 years; however, the group is in need of additional volunteers. We are currently looking for volunteers who are willing to help continue to make our community safe and have a few hours a week to donate.



The program expects a minimum commitment of two days a month, approximately 6-10 hours total.





Duties include driving through the city, walking in the parks, walking around houses that have signed up for our vacation check program and inspecting the premises for problems. This usually takes 1.5 – 2.5 hours per shift, depending on the number of houses.





Activities are recorded in a notebook, and we always patrol in pairs. Volunteers are provided with appropriate identifiable clothing, proper identification, and the use of our crime prevention vehicle while volunteering for the city. The volunteer will need to pass a background check.