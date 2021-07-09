LFP Council to consider Resolution to place LFP Prop. 1 on Nov. 2 ballot – pro and con committee volunteers sought

The LFP City Council will consider, at its July 22, 2021 regular meeting, passing a resolution to place Lake Forest Park Proposition 1 (“LFP Proposition 1”). on the November 2, 2021, general election ballot.









Accompanying the November ballots will be the King County Voters' Pamphlet. The Pamphlet will include a statement from the City explaining the effect of LFP Proposition 1, if approved. Approval of LFP Proposition 1 will help fund projects and services identified in City's Safe Streets and Parks, Recreation, Open Space, and Trails Plan . If approved, the funds will be raised by an increase in the maximum regular property tax rate in the City.





Also included in the Pamphlet will be statements in support of and in opposition to LFP Proposition 1.



