LFP Council to consider Resolution to place LFP Prop. 1 on Nov. 2 ballot – pro and con committee volunteers sought
Friday, July 9, 2021
The LFP City Council will consider, at its July 22, 2021 regular meeting, passing a resolution to place Lake Forest Park Proposition 1 (“LFP Proposition 1”). on the November 2, 2021, general election ballot.
Approval of LFP Proposition 1 will help fund projects and services identified in City’s Safe Streets and Parks, Recreation, Open Space, and Trails Plan. If approved, the funds will be raised by an increase in the maximum regular property tax rate in the City.
Accompanying the November ballots will be the King County Voters’ Pamphlet. The Pamphlet will include a statement from the City explaining the effect of LFP Proposition 1, if approved.
Also included in the Pamphlet will be statements in support of and in opposition to LFP Proposition 1.
State law requires the City Council to appoint two committees to draft these pro and con statements for the Pamphlet. The committees can have no more than three members each; however, a committee may seek advice from persons outside the committee. In addition to drafting the pro or con statement, the committee will also have the opportunity to write a rebuttal statement addressing the opposing side’s Pamphlet statement.
Individuals interested in applying for one of the committee positions can fill out the online application form. Applications are due by Friday, July 16, 2021 at 10:00am. The City Council will conduct a first review of applications at its Committee of the Whole meeting on July 19. Appointment of the committee members will be done by resolution at its July 22, 2021 business meeting, should the Council vote to place Proposition 1 on the November 2 ballot.
To learn more about the requirements for the voter's pamphlet and duties of the pro and con committees, review the 2021 Jurisdiction Manual at King County Elections.
Disclosure Notice: Please note that your responses to the application questions may be disclosed to the public under Washington State Law. Your personal information, however, is not subject to public disclosure.
