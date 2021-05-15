*UPDATE* Flags to remain at full-staff - 5/15/21 (Peace Officers Memorial Day and Armed Forces Day)

Saturday, May 15, 2021

Pursuant to U.S. Flag Code and the attached Presidential proclamation, Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities remain at full-staff on May 15, 2021, in recognition of the annual Peace Officers Memorial Day and Armed Forces Day.

Flags are normally flown at half-staff in recognition of Peace Officers Memorial Day. However, this year Armed Forces Day and Peace Officers Memorial Day fall on the same day. 

Therefore, flags should remain at full staff.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

Please call 360-902-0383 if you have any questions about this.


Posted by DKH at 3:33 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  