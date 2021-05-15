UPDATE* Flags to remain at full-staff - 5/15/21 (Peace Officers Memorial Day and Armed Forces Day)

Pursuant to U.S. Flag Code and the attached Presidential proclamation , Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities remain at full-staff on May 15, 2021, in recognition of the annual Peace Officers Memorial Day and Armed Forces Day.





Therefore, flags should remain at full staff.



Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.



Please call 360-902-0383 if you have any questions about this.









Flags are normally flown at half-staff in recognition of Peace Officers Memorial Day. However, this year Armed Forces Day and Peace Officers Memorial Day fall on the same day.