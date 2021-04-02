North Seattle French School - In-person Open House on Saturday, April 10
Friday, April 2, 2021
Visit our classrooms, meet with our head of school and some of our families, and learn about our curriculum and values.
We are a French Immersion and bilingual preschool and K-5 elementary school located in Shoreline, within the Shoreline Center.
Our curriculum is based on the internationally recognized program created by the French Ministry of Education, while also incorporating the best of U.S. teaching styles. We emphasize project-based learning, creative thinking, problem solving, and social-emotional learning.
No French knowledge is necessary for students entering preschool or kindergarten.
We are looking forward to meeting you on Saturday, April 10th. For safety reasons, we require interested families to RSVP for a 20 minute time slot and to respect safety protocols.
Questions? Contact Aurelie: admissions@northseattlefrenchschool.com or visit our website www.NorthSeattleFrenchSchool.com
Questions? Contact Aurelie: admissions@northseattlefrenchschool.com or visit our website www.NorthSeattleFrenchSchool.com
0 comments:
Post a Comment