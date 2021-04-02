

North Seattle French School in-person Open House on Saturday, April 10.





Visit our classrooms, meet with our head of school and some of our families, and learn about our curriculum and values.





We are a French Immersion and bilingual preschool and K-5 elementary school located in Shoreline, within the Shoreline Center.



Our curriculum is based on the internationally recognized program created by the French Ministry of Education, while also incorporating the best of U.S. teaching styles. We emphasize project-based learning, creative thinking, problem solving, and social-emotional learning.



No French knowledge is necessary for students entering preschool or kindergarten.









Questions? Contact Aurelie: admissions@northseattlefrenchschool.com or visit our website www.NorthSeattleFrenchSchool.com

For safety reasons, we require interested families to RSVP for a 20 minute time slot and to respect safety protocols.








