Case updates March 30, 2021; cases on the rise - health officials warn of 4th wave
Thursday, April 1, 2021
Case numbers are climbing in King county.
Vaccine eligibility is open to people in Phase 1B tiers 3 and 4. On April 15, everyone is eligible.
Case updates March 3, 2021
United States
- Total cases 30,213,759 - 62,726 in one day
- Total deaths 548,162 - 807 in one day
Washington state
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total cases 364,486 - 1,251 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 20,551 - 61 in a day
- Total deaths 5,247 - 10 in a day
King county
- Total cases 88,067 - 341 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 5,331 - -2 in a day
- Total deaths 1,464 - 2 in a day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total cases 21,678 - 93 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,233 - -2 in a day
- Total deaths 379 - 1 in a day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total cases 2,103 - 9 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 188 - 1 in a day
- Total deaths 92 - 0 since last report
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 290 - 0 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 16 - -1 since yesterday
- deaths 4 - no change
0 comments:
Post a Comment