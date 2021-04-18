Case updates April 16, 2021 - case numbers continue to climb
Sunday, April 18, 2021
Case updates April 16, 2021
United States
- Total cases 31,382,266 - 76,629 in one day
- Total deaths 563,216 - 901 in one day
Washington state
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total cases 385,549 - 1,655 new cases in a day
- Total hospitalizations 21,434 - 66 in a day
- Total deaths 5,380 - 0 in a day
King county
- Total cases 93,510 - 464 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 5,569 - 37 in a day
- Total deaths 1,493 - 0 in a day
- Total cases 23,037 - 127 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,296 - 17 in a day
- Total deaths 384 - 1 in a day
- Total cases 2,208 - 9 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 193 - 2 in a day
- Total deaths 92 - no change
- cases 302 - 4 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 17 - 0 since yesterday
- deaths 4 - no change
