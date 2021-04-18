Case updates April 16, 2021 - case numbers continue to climb

Sunday, April 18, 2021

King county case numbers continue to climb

 
 Vaccine Locations
United States 
  • Total cases 31,382,266 - 76,629 in one day
  • Total deaths 563,216 - 901 in one day

Washington state  
  • Total cases 385,549 -  1,655 new cases in a day  
  • Total hospitalizations 21,434 - 66 in a day 
  • Total deaths 5,380 - 0 in a day 

King county 
  • Total cases 93,510 - 464 in a day  
  • Total hospitalizations 5,569 - 37 in a day  
  • Total deaths 1,493 - 0 in a day  

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) 
  • Total cases 23,037 - 127 in a day
  • Total hospitalizations 1,296 - 17 in a day
  • Total deaths 384 - 1 in a day

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) 
  • Total cases 2,208 -  9 in a day 
  • Total hospitalizations 193 - 2 in a day
  • Total deaths 92 - no change

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) 
  • cases 302 - 4 since yesterday
  • hospitalizations 17 - 0 since yesterday
  • deaths 4 - no change


Posted by DKH at 4:51 AM
0 comments:

Post a Comment

