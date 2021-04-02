April is National Poetry Writing Month
Friday, April 2, 2021
National Poetry Writing Month (also known as NaPoWriMo) is a creative writing project held annually in April in which participants attempt to write a poem each day for one month.
Maureen Thorson, a poet and publisher, developed the project in 2003 using her on-line blog.
She started by listing the participating poets and has continued to run the project in April of every year.
Anyone can join the project; you need a website to post your work at NaPoWriMo. However, there are other ways to post- such as Facebook and Twitter.
The prompt for a dry run on March 31 was writing about a picture from NY Metropolitan Museum of Art (prompts are posted on NaPoWriMo website).
The Cup of Tea
Looking forward to that cup of tea
With a little visit, just you and me
Strictly girl talk and catching up.
No one around to interrupt
Heads together; hearts are too.
Dear old friends- just me and you.
--By Cynthia Sheridan
