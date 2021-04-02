April is National Poetry Writing Month

Friday, April 2, 2021

The Cup of Tea by Mary Cassat
From the NaPoWriMo  website
By Cynthia Sheridan

National Poetry Writing Month (also known as NaPoWriMo) is a creative writing project held annually in April in which participants attempt to write a poem each day for one month.

Maureen Thorson, a poet and publisher, developed the project in 2003 using her on-line blog. 

She started by listing the participating poets and has continued to run the project in April of every year. 

Anyone can join the project; you need a website to post your work at NaPoWriMo. However, there are other ways to post- such as Facebook and Twitter.

The prompt for a dry run on March 31 was writing about a picture from NY Metropolitan Museum of Art (prompts are posted on NaPoWriMo website).




The Cup of Tea

Looking forward to that cup of tea

With a little visit, just you and me

Strictly girl talk and catching up.

No one around to interrupt

Heads together; hearts are too.

Dear old friends- just me and you.

--By Cynthia Sheridan



