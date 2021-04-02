Agenda for Shoreline council meeting April 5, 2021

Shoreline City Council photo courtesy City of Shoreline

The agenda for the April 5, 2021 Shoreline City Council meeting includes the following items:





The City will hold a public hearing to receive public feedback on the proposed updates to the 2022-2027 TIP followed by a discussion by the Council. This will include transportation projects, such as road and bridge improvements, as well as new or enhanced bicycle and pedestrian facilities. The TIP is currently scheduled to be brought back to Council on May 3, 2021 for potential action.The 185th Street Station Subarea Plan Progress Report was presented to the City Council at their November 30, 2020 meeting. Although the data reported show that new residential growth is occurring at the pace anticipated by the plan, it also found there was no commercial development in the subarea and no development activity of any type within the MUR-70’ zone.Staff will provide responses to questions asked at the November 30 meeting and will begin the discussion of identifying topics the Council would like further studied with the goal of facilitating development outcomes in the MUR-70’ zone as envisioned in the two light rail station subarea plans.The assumption of the Ronald Wastewater District (RWD) is set for April 30, 2021. The City is required to develop and implement a schedule for the wastewater utility fees. Staff is proposing no changes to the rates or rate structure as established by RWD.--Pam Cross