AG Ferguson: Bill to create a statewide database of police use-of-force incidents passes Legislature
Thursday, April 15, 2021
Currently in Washington state, there is no central repository for use-of-force data.
Sen. T’wina Nobles, D-Fircrest, sponsored the bill, Senate bill 5259. The legislation builds on a report to the Legislature that Ferguson released in June 2020 recommending that the state create a centralized, publicly accessible website with information about these incidents.
The bill passed the Senate in March on a 46-2 vote. It passed the House on April 6 on a 97-1 vote, but with amendments. The Senate’s vote today confirmed those amendments. The measure will now go to Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature.
“Washington State has no single source where the public can get information about uses of force, let alone other types of interactions between community and law enforcement,” Nobles said.
“Specifically, communities of color face disproportionately negative outcomes from interactions with law enforcement; however, without data, it is impossible to comprehensively track and address.”
