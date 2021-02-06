Track changes to the Town Center code-related ordinances

Saturday, February 6, 2021

As the Lake Forest Park City Council continues consideration of the Town Center Code Update, the Planning Department has posted to the City’s website a “track changes” copy of the five Town Center Code-related ordinances. 

Click here to review the document.

The City Council will be reviewing and discussing this latest draft of the Code Update at its Work Session meeting on February 11, 2021, beginning at 6:00pm.

The item will also be discussed at the Regular Business meeting, which begins at 7:00pm on February 11. Zoom information for attending the meeting will be posted on the agendas.

Interested parties are asked to note the following:
  • The changes tracked in the posted draft ordinances contain only the edits made to the ordinances since the December 24, 2020 drafts were posted and distributed.
  • The final ordinances will show, in track changes, all edits made from the current Lake Forest Park Municipal Code (LFPMC). 
  • A public hearing will be held on February 25, 2021, beginning at 7:00 p.m., to consider all changes made since December 24, 2020.


