Man shot in parking lot at Aurora Safeway

Saturday, February 6, 2021

Aurora Safeway

A fight at 1:30am Thursday, February 4, 2021 led to shots fired in the Aurora Safeway parking lot at 155th and Aurora Ave N.

Workers inside the store, which had closed for the night, heard noise outside, followed by gunshots. 

An employee saw a man running toward the store, being pursued by another man who was still firing his gun.

The Safeway employee opened the door, pulled the victim in and locked the door. The shooter did not attempt to enter.

The victim had been shot in the arm. Workers provided first aid while calling for help. The victim was transported to Harborview and is expected to recover.

The case is being handled by KCSO Major Crimes.



