Jobs: Mountlake Terrace swim instructor/ lifeguard
Saturday, February 6, 2021
Posted February 5, 2021
Position responsible for teaching swim lessons. This position involves reacting efficiently and tactfully with the public and be capable of enforcing regulations firmly and impartially, being patient and enthusiastic while teaching productive swimming lessons to children and adults; setting up and cleaning up lesson area, maintaining communication and relationships with students and parents of their students, and other tasks assigned.
Daytime, evening and/or weekend availability required.
Job description and application
City of Mountlake Terrace
Posted February 5, 2021
Position responsible for lifeguarding assigned areas of an indoor swimming pool facility as well as teaching swim lessons. This position involves responding to any level of incident around the entire facility, react efficiently and tactfully with the public and be capable of enforcing regulations firmly and impartially, being patient and enthusiastic while teaching productive swimming lessons to children and adults; setting up and cleaning up lesson area, maintaining communication and relationships with students and parents of their students, and other tasks assigned.
Daytime, evening and/or weekend availability required.
Job description and application
