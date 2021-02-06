Jobs: City of Shoreline Capital project engineer

















The City's Engineering team supports an annual Capital Improvement Program (CIP) between $50 million and $70 million in projects across the transportation, surface water, wastewater, parks and facilities business lines.Over the past 20 years, Engineering rebuilt all three miles of Aurora Avenue (SR99) and have started work on three other important, regional corridors. In 2017, Shoreline Public Works became the 8th public works agency in Washington and the 126th in the Nation to achieve accreditation by the American Public Works Association (APWA).The PositionThe City is seeking an experienced engineer/project manager to fill the position of Engineer II – Capital Projects in the Public Works Engineering Division. This position will manage design and construction of projects in transportation, surface water and wastewater, and play a key role in developing the Public Works team's planning, project management and engineering design capability. We are seeking an energetic, innovative, self-starter with a transportation focus who can work independently and as a team member in our growing, fast-paced program.DEFINITIONManage the development of the most complex capital projects subject to strict deadlines, including managing public involvement, overseeing consultants, and meeting schedule and budget objectives. Coordinate assigned activities with other divisions, departments and outside agencies. Establish and maintain cooperative working relationships with co-workers, other departments, outside agencies, consultants, contractors and citizens, and provide highly responsible and complex project management and engineering support to City departments.