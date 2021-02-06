OPA investigating after sixth Seattle Police Officer self-reports being in D.C. on day mob stormed Capitol

Saturday, February 6, 2021

By Seattle Police Department Public Affairs

The Office of Police Accountability is investigating a sixth SPD officer after they self-reported being in Washington D.C. on January 6th, the day a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol.

OPA initially began investigating two officers after photos on social media showed them in D.C. on January 6th.

Since then, additional officers self-reported they had also been in DC, bringing the total to six.

While participating in a political event on their own time, out of uniform, violates no policy or law, and the Department fully supports all lawful expressions of First Amendment freedom of speech, OPA is investigating to determine whether the officers engaged in any illegal activities or violated any department policies.

While OPA investigates, two of these officers have been placed on administrative leave. Because the other four officers self-reported and have not yet been found to have violated any policy or law, they remain on-duty. 

SPD Chief Diaz has stated unequivocally that if any SPD officers were directly involved in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, he will immediately terminate them.



Posted by DKH at 4:27 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  