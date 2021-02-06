OPA investigating after sixth Seattle Police Officer self-reports being in D.C. on day mob stormed Capitol





OPA initially began investigating two officers after photos on social media showed them in D.C. on January 6th.





Since then, additional officers self-reported they had also been in DC, bringing the total to six.





While participating in a political event on their own time, out of uniform, violates no policy or law, and the Department fully supports all lawful expressions of First Amendment freedom of speech, OPA is investigating to determine whether the officers engaged in any illegal activities or violated any department policies.





While OPA investigates, two of these officers have been placed on administrative leave. Because the other four officers self-reported and have not yet been found to have violated any policy or law, they remain on-duty.





SPD Chief Diaz has stated unequivocally that if any SPD officers were directly involved in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, he will immediately terminate them













The Office of Police Accountability is investigating aafter they self-reported being in Washington D.C. on January 6th, the day a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol.