Monka Brewery in Shoreline

Photo by Cynthia Sheridan Fans of the 4-Corners BrewFest will be sorry to hear that frequent participant Big E Ales will be closing its doors in Lynnwood on Saturday.





Big E is the second local brewer to close its doors. Gallaghers’ Where-U-Brew in Edmonds closed its doors in July 2020.





The only brewer in Shoreline is Monka on 15th NE in the North City Business District. They have outdoor dining and food. Take out or dine-in as regulations allow.