Gallagher’s Where-U-Brew of Edmonds closes for good

Tom and Marcie Kretzler of Gallaghers

Photo courtesy MyEdmondsNews.com

“The past few years have been a struggle, and the recent pandemic has made it impossible for us to continue,” Kretzler wrote on the Gallaghers’ website.

“We have agonized over this decision and we are forced to accept this as reality. Tom and I have been blessed with so many customers that we now call friends, and wish there was another way to keep it open.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we thank each of you for your support these past years and wish you all health and happiness...You have touched our lives and we will miss you dearly.”

Gallaghers’ Where-U-Brew doors will be permanently closed.Fans of the 4-Corners BrewFest will be familiar with Gallaghers. They have won the coveted Golden Growler in three different years: 2012 Maui Wowie Mango IPA, 2013 Weak in the Knees IPA, 2016 Island Paradise Summer Ale.Marcie Kretzler and husband Tom have owned Gallaghers’ in the Harbor Square Business Complexat 180 W. Dayton Street #105 in Edmonds since 2014.The couple acquired the brew-your-own-beer establishment from Dennis Gallagher, who founded it in 1995.Gallagher’s Where-U-Brew was a brew-on-premises that specialized in helping its clients make and bottle their own beer, wine, cider, and rootbeer. Gallagher’s also had a rotating selection of their own beers on tap.