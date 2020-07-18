Jobs: Americorps
We are recruiting for a number of positions:
- Benefits Hub (Direct Service) - Work with college students to offer financial coaching, free tax prep, and food pantry-type support.
- Financial Empowerment (Direct Service) - Support the Free Tax Campaign and directly serve low-income individuals and families to receive stabilizing tax credits and refunds to achieve financial stability.
- Fuel Your Future (Direct Service and VISTA) - Provide food relief for kids, families, and individuals throughout King County.
- Housing Stability (Direct Service and VISTA) - Connect with people who are living on the streets, helping individuals and families secure permanent housing and apply for financial benefits.
- VISTA programs - Serve internally and externally to connect with local non-profits, providing support for programs through capacity-building and program coordination.
- AmeriCorps Leader (VISTA) - Support members through their service terms and aid in the recruitment and outreach process (must be a second-term AmeriCorps member).
What we’re looking for:
- Must be at least 18 years old
- Available 40 hours per week
- Must be a U.S. citizen, national, or legal permanent resident of the United States
- Self-starters who are passionate about supporting
- Experience working independently in high-energy environments
- Willingness to engage stakeholders and design programs response
- Strong communication & outreach to families and community members
- Creativity and cultural humility in working with vulnerable populations
- Ability to work both remotely and in the community
