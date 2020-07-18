Jobs: Americorps

Saturday, July 18, 2020


Seeking full-time AmeriCorps members to join our United Way of King County team starting this fall 2020! If you or anyone you know might be interested, tell them to apply today.

We are recruiting for a number of positions:
  • Benefits Hub (Direct Service) - Work with college students to offer financial coaching, free tax prep, and food pantry-type support.
  • Financial Empowerment (Direct Service) - Support the Free Tax Campaign and directly serve low-income individuals and families to receive stabilizing tax credits and refunds to achieve financial stability.
  • Fuel Your Future (Direct Service and VISTA) - Provide food relief for kids, families, and individuals throughout King County.
  • Housing Stability (Direct Service and VISTA) - Connect with people who are living on the streets, helping individuals and families secure permanent housing and apply for financial benefits.
  • VISTA programs - Serve internally and externally to connect with local non-profits, providing support for programs through capacity-building and program coordination.
  • AmeriCorps Leader (VISTA) - Support members through their service terms and aid in the recruitment and outreach process (must be a second-term AmeriCorps member).
CLICK HERE for the recruitment flyer!

What we’re looking for:
  • Must be at least 18 years old
  • Available 40 hours per week
  • Must be a U.S. citizen, national, or legal permanent resident of the United States
  • Self-starters who are passionate about supporting
  • Experience working independently in high-energy environments
  • Willingness to engage stakeholders and design programs response
  • Strong communication & outreach to families and community members
  • Creativity and cultural humility in working with vulnerable populations
  • Ability to work both remotely and in the community
APPLY NOW



Posted by DKH at 2:36 AM
