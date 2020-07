Jobs: Americorps

Benefits Hub (Direct Service) - Work with college students to offer financial coaching, free tax prep, and food pantry-type support.

Financial Empowerment (Direct Service) - Support the Free Tax Campaign and directly serve low-income individuals and families to receive stabilizing tax credits and refunds to achieve financial stability.

Fuel Your Future (Direct Service and VISTA) - Provide food relief for kids, families, and individuals throughout King County.

Housing Stability (Direct Service and VISTA) - Connect with people who are living on the streets, helping individuals and families secure permanent housing and apply for financial benefits.

VISTA programs - Serve internally and externally to connect with local non-profits, providing support for programs through capacity-building and program coordination.

AmeriCorps Leader (VISTA) - Support members through their service terms and aid in the recruitment and outreach process (must be a second-term AmeriCorps member).

Must be at least 18 years old

Available 40 hours per week

Must be a U.S. citizen, national, or legal permanent resident of the United States

Self-starters who are passionate about supporting

Experience working independently in high-energy environments

Willingness to engage stakeholders and design programs response

Strong communication & outreach to families and community members

Creativity and cultural humility in working with vulnerable populations

Ability to work both remotely and in the community

