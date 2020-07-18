Wake N Bacon - Texas Style BBQ, Done Right
Saturday, July 18, 2020
Wake N BaconTexas Style BBQ, Done Right
It’s not a bird, or a plane, but it looks like a bus coming at you, when parking in front of this Texas style take-out BBQ establishment.
Owners Reuben and Melinda wanted a unique front counter for their brand-new restaurant when they opened two years ago.
At Ballard Consignment, they found the perfect fit: the front end of a bus which had been converted into a bar, including headlights that still work.
According to Melinda, “We’re Wakin and Bacon and BBQ-Makin”.
Favorite Take-Outs: Five Meats Kitchen Sink Burger, Crazy Chicken Salad, BBQ Burger with ground sirloin and smoked brisket, The Pork Daddy on a Brioche Bun, Pork Spare Ribs, Special house made pickles and pickled red onions. Sides: Slaw, Mac and Cheese, Cowboy Beans or Twice Baked Potatoes, Collard Greens and Jalapeno Cheese Cornbread Muffins. Be sure to try a giant brownie for dessert.
1437 NW Richmond Beach Rd. Shoreline
Hours: Thursday and Friday 2-8 pm
Saturday 12- 8 pm Sunday 12-7 pm
Pick-up, Pre-order, Family meals and curbside delivery
206-542-8881 They get busy so be patient.
Mask required. Everything made fresh daily.
