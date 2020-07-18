Wake N Bacon - Texas Style BBQ, Done Right

Saturday, July 18, 2020

Wake N Bacon 
Texas Style BBQ, Done Right

It’s not a bird, or a plane, but it looks like a bus coming at you, when parking in front of this Texas style take-out BBQ establishment.

Owners Reuben and Melinda wanted a unique front counter for their brand-new restaurant when they opened two years ago. 

At Ballard Consignment, they found the perfect fit: the front end of a bus which had been converted into a bar, including headlights that still work. 

According to Melinda, “We’re Wakin and Bacon and BBQ-Makin”.

Favorite Take-Outs: Five Meats Kitchen Sink Burger, Crazy Chicken Salad, BBQ Burger with ground sirloin and smoked brisket, The Pork Daddy on a Brioche Bun, Pork Spare Ribs, Special house made pickles and pickled red onions. Sides: Slaw, Mac and Cheese, Cowboy Beans or Twice Baked Potatoes, Collard Greens and Jalapeno Cheese Cornbread Muffins. Be sure to try a giant brownie for dessert.

1437 NW Richmond Beach Rd. Shoreline
Hours: Thursday and Friday 2-8 pm
Saturday 12- 8 pm Sunday 12-7 pm
Pick-up, Pre-order, Family meals and curbside delivery
206-542-8881 They get busy so be patient.
Mask required. Everything made fresh daily.



Posted by DKH at 3:13 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  