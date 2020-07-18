Wake N Bacon - Texas Style BBQ, Done Right

Wake N Bacon





Owners Reuben and Melinda wanted a unique front counter for their brand-new restaurant when they opened two years ago.





At Ballard Consignment, they found the perfect fit: the front end of a bus which had been converted into a bar, including headlights that still work.









Favorite Take-Outs: Five Meats Kitchen Sink Burger, Crazy Chicken Salad, BBQ Burger with ground sirloin and smoked brisket, The Pork Daddy on a Brioche Bun, Pork Spare Ribs, Special house made pickles and pickled red onions. Sides: Slaw, Mac and Cheese, Cowboy Beans or Twice Baked Potatoes, Collard Greens and Jalapeno Cheese Cornbread Muffins. Be sure to try a giant brownie for dessert.



1437 NW Richmond Beach Rd. Shoreline

Hours: Thursday and Friday 2-8 pm

Saturday 12- 8 pm Sunday 12-7 pm

Pick-up, Pre-order, Family meals and curbside delivery

206-542-8881 They get busy so be patient.

Mask required. Everything made fresh daily. According to Melinda, “We’re Wakin and Bacon and BBQ-Makin”.: Five Meats Kitchen Sink Burger, Crazy Chicken Salad, BBQ Burger with ground sirloin and smoked brisket, The Pork Daddy on a Brioche Bun, Pork Spare Ribs, Special house made pickles and pickled red onions. Sides: Slaw, Mac and Cheese, Cowboy Beans or Twice Baked Potatoes, Collard Greens and Jalapeno Cheese Cornbread Muffins. Be sure to try a giant brownie for dessert.Hours: Thursday and Friday 2-8 pmSaturday 12- 8 pm Sunday 12-7 pmPick-up, Pre-order, Family meals and curbside delivery206-542-8881 They get busy so be patient.Mask required. Everything made fresh daily.













It’s not a bird, or a plane, but it looks like a bus coming at you, when parking in front of this Texas style take-out BBQ establishment.