Book review by Aarene Storms: The Gentleman's Guide to Getting Lucky

Saturday, July 18, 2020

The Gentleman's Guide to Getting Lucky by Mackenzi Lee
 
This fun little novella fills the gap between the final page of The Gentleman's Guide to Vice and Virtue and the first page of The Lady's Guide to Petticoats and Piracy.

Monty and Percy are ready to live their lives as a couple at last-- but they haven't actually "done it" together yet. 

That's the setup for 100 pages of nearly-slapstick close encounters: cute, funny, and well-intentioned, but without the desired result until... ahhh, but that would be a spoiler.

Some cussing, some kissing, some drinking, some lounging around in idleness, and plenty of talk of "fornication" (I do love Felicity Montague's vocabulary, don't you?), highly recommended for fans of the Montague Siblings series... and if you are not yet a fan, get busy and read the books! (But start with Vice and Virtue, not this book) ages 12 to adult.

The audiobooks are fun, too.

Aarene Storms, youth services librarian
Richmond Beach and Lake Forest Park Libraries, KCLS astorms@kcls.org




