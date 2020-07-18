Kreidler extends requirement for health insurers to cover telehealth and testing
Saturday, July 18, 2020
|Insurance Commissioner
Mike Kreidler
Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler extended his emergency order directing all state-regulated health insurers to make additional coverage changes to help consumers during the coronavirus pandemic.
His order is in effect until August 16 and requires health insurers to
- continue coverage for telehealth service;
- cover all medically necessary diagnostic testing for flu and certain other viral respiratory illnesses billed during a provider visit for COVID-19 with no copay, coinsurance or deductible; and
- treat drive-up testing sites for COVID-19 as a provider visit with no copay, coinsurance or deductible.
To help free up hospital beds, Kreidler is directing health insurers to waive or expedite prior authorization requirements for home healthcare or long-term care facility services to speed up discharging patients who are ready to leave.
Read the release for more information.
