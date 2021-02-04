State Patrol asks public's help to identify person involved in breach of Governor's Mansion grounds on January 6
Thursday, February 4, 2021
|Case number 21-002110
The Washington State Patrol continues to investigate the January 6th breach of the Governor's Mansion grounds in Olympia.
They are asking the public for assistance in identifying the subject in the photos. He is being investigated for Assault 3rd for actions that occurred during the breach of the property.
If you know who this person is, please contact the WSP tip line by email at sistips@wsp.wa.gov reference case number 21-002110.
