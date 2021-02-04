Jazz Vespers Valentine's Edition: An Evening with Brian Kirk Sunday

Thursday, February 4, 2021


It's February and that means Jazz Vespers is back with more balm for your soul, Valentine’s edition! 

This month features Brian Kirk as a special guest with an interview instead of the usual reflection. Brian Kirk has met and collaborated with many jazz legends and has many interesting stories to share.

And there will be great music to share too. Brian will be on the drums and vibraphone, with Joe Doria on B3 organ, and Jean Chaumont on guitar.

Join us February 14 at 5:00pm @JazzVespersLFP



Posted by DKH at 2:37 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  