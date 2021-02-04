Jazz Vespers Valentine's Edition: An Evening with Brian Kirk Sunday



It's February and that means Jazz Vespers is back with more balm for your soul, Valentine’s edition! It's February and that means Jazz Vespers is back with more balm for your soul, Valentine’s edition!





This month features Brian Kirk as a special guest with an interview instead of the usual reflection. Brian Kirk has met and collaborated with many jazz legends and has many interesting stories to share.





And there will be great music to share too. Brian will be on the drums and vibraphone, with Joe Doria on B3 organ, and Jean Chaumont on guitar.





Join us February 14 at 5:00pm @JazzVespersLFP











