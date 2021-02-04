Free online presentation:

"Seattle: The City Beautiful"





This talk will cover the fascinating history of the Seattle area’s ambition to be an innovative, beautiful and livable metropolitan area.





Learn about how tycoons, utopians and the famed Olmsted Brothers put their stamp on the development of neighborhoods, parks, transit and communities such as Lake Forest Park and The Highlands.





February 19, 202112:00 noon – 1:30pmThe Woman’s Century Club invites you to a free online presentation by local architectural historian and preservationist Lawrence Kreisman.