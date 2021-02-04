Free online presentation: "Seattle: The City Beautiful"

Thursday, February 4, 2021

Free online presentation: 
"Seattle: The City Beautiful"
February 19, 2021
12:00 noon – 1:30pm

The Woman’s Century Club invites you to a free online presentation by local architectural historian and preservationist Lawrence Kreisman.

This talk will cover the fascinating history of the Seattle area’s ambition to be an innovative, beautiful and livable metropolitan area. 

Learn about how tycoons, utopians and the famed Olmsted Brothers put their stamp on the development of neighborhoods, parks, transit and communities such as Lake Forest Park and The Highlands. 

For more details and to register, visit this page of the WCC website: 



