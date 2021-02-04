Protesters at Shorewood Wednesday
Thursday, February 4, 2021
|A portion of the protest flyer
The protest called for
- A full reevaluation of existing procedures / processes in addressing allegation of sexual assault
- Implement policies to suspend students while under police investigation
- Require seasonal consent classes to prevent and combat rape culture.
Statement from Shoreline Schools
Shoreline Public Schools staff have been made aware of allegations of sexual assault and harassment involving a high school student in our district. We take these allegations very seriously and strongly condemn any form of harassment, assault or violence.
We have communicated these allegations to the Shoreline Police Department as a criminal matter and will continue to partner with them in sharing information regarding these allegations.
Anyone in our school community can contact school administrative staff to report any harassment or sexual assault. Shoreline Schools also maintains the Safe Schools Tip Line to report any school safety issue at https://shoreline-wa.safeschoolsalert.com/
