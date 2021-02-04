AARP free tax assistance available

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will begin taking appointments for its free tax preparation and e-filing services, beginning February 1, 2021. Appointments will start Feb. 8, 2021.









Northwest King County (Seattle north of the Ship Canal and Shoreline): 206-659-6821

Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center TaxAide site: 425-620-8186

Northeast King County (Bellevue, Kirkland, Bothell, Kenmore, Redmond, Issaquah, North Bend): 1-888-227-7669 Call one of the following numbers and leave a message, A volunteer will call back to set up an appointment. Assistance may also be requested through the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide website www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or at 1-888-227-7669.



Tax preparation interaction with taxpayers will take place either in short meetings at some sites for scanning tax documents, or via telephone and video conferencing. The service will be offered through April 15 and is completely free. Tax-Aide is capable of processing most personal tax returns with some limited exceptions.









Due to the limitations of the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional face-to-face preparation with a Tax-Aide counselor is being replaced with Low-Contact and Contact-Free approaches.Anyone wishing assistance with their tax preparation needs must first make an appointment.