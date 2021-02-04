LFP Town Center Code Work nearing completion





This draft will be the subject of council’s discussions at upcoming meetings on February 11th, 16th and 22nd. This final draft will be the subject of a Public Hearing, now scheduled for the agenda of council’s Regular Business Meeting on February 25th.

I want to thank all the citizens who have followed along as council has methodically worked through the many pages of code and made thoughtful comments for council to consider. I also want to thank my council colleagues for their diligence and focus as we have tackled this work virtually under the strain of a global pandemic and unrest in our country.









Please keep up-to-date by checking the city website and signing up for meeting notices here:

(cityoflfp.com)







I look forward to a positive outcome that reflects our community values and positions our city for an environmentally sustainable and equitable future.

Council has also discussed capping the number of residential units on the site to 275, including incentives and directives for affordable housing, setting limits on building heights, and improving pedestrian walkways through the area.Council has heard and received public comment from citizens at all our meetings and the recent Public Hearing at a City Council Special Meeting on January 21st. Council has also received written comments from the property owner and Sound Transit. All of council’s discussions, as well as the comments we have received, will inform the next draft of the regulations.