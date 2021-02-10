Shoreline Sports Foundation hygiene drive for North Helpline Saturday
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
SSF is running a hygiene drive to benefit North Helpline
North Helpline has plenty of food at the moment and requested hygiene supplies.
Here's how folks can help:
Donate supplies at the event (Supplies listed below)
Event is Saturday February 13, 2021 from 10am - 2pm at SSF's Building 14550 Westminster Way. (Map)
Drop items off in front of the SSF building during the event, which is facilitated by our student leadership team
Post about the event on your social media pages/newsletters
Make a designated donation to SSF for us to purchase supplies on your behalf.
- Sanitary supplies (sanitary pads and tampons),
- Baby cupboard items, especially size 4,5, and 6 diapers,
- Wet wipes (bulk preferred),
- Hygiene supplies (travel and full-sized), Shampoo, Toothbrush, Toothpaste, Deodorant, Floss, Razor, Soap,
- Laundry detergent,
- Toilet paper
