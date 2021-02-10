Shoreline Sports Foundation hygiene drive for North Helpline Saturday

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

SSF is running a hygiene drive to benefit North Helpline 

North Helpline has plenty of food at the moment and requested hygiene supplies.

Here's how folks can help:

Donate supplies at the event (Supplies listed below)

Event is Saturday February 13, 2021 from 10am - 2pm at SSF's Building 14550 Westminster Way. (Map)

Drop items off in front of the SSF building during the event, which is facilitated by our student leadership team


Make a designated donation to SSF for us to purchase supplies on your behalf.
Supplies needed:
  • Sanitary supplies (sanitary pads and tampons), 
  • Baby cupboard items, especially size 4,5, and 6 diapers, 
  • Wet wipes (bulk preferred), 
  • Hygiene supplies (travel and full-sized), Shampoo, Toothbrush, Toothpaste, Deodorant, Floss, Razor, Soap, 
  • Laundry detergent, 
  • Toilet paper
If you have any questions contact Karlie Stein, Executive Director karlie@shorelinesportsfoundation.org



