Shoreline Sports Foundation hygiene drive for North Helpline Saturday

North Helpline has plenty of food at the moment and requested hygiene supplies.

Drop items off in front of the SSF building during the event, which is facilitated by our student leadership team









Make a designated donation to SSF for us to purchase supplies on your behalf.

Donation Link Supplies needed:

Sanitary supplies (sanitary pads and tampons),

Baby cupboard items, especially size 4,5, and 6 diapers,

Wet wipes (bulk preferred),

Hygiene supplies (travel and full-sized), Shampoo, Toothbrush, Toothpaste, Deodorant, Floss, Razor, Soap,

Laundry detergent,

Toilet paper If you have any questions contact Karlie Stein, Executive Director





If you have any questions contact Karlie Stein, Executive Director karlie@shorelinesportsfoundation.org



(Supplies listed below)Event is Saturday February 13, 2021 from 10am - 2pm at SSF's Building 14550 Westminster Way. ( Map