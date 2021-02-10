TeleCafé Wednesday with dietitian Christy Goff
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Heart Health with Christy Goff
Wednesdays 2:00-2:45pm
Mtg ID 859 8484 8513 password senior2021
“Be Smart for your Heart”
Christy Goff, MS, RDN, CD
Dietitian for Living Well Alliance Team at Pacific Med
A Zoom social hour, a chance to visit while staying home and staying safe.
Grab a cup of coffee and pull up to chat!
- Who: You and your friends from the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center
- Where: From the comfort of your own computer or smartphone
- When: February 10th, 2021, 2:00pm-2:45pm
- Meeting ID: 859 8484 8513
- Password: senior2021
