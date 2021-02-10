TeleCafé Wednesday with dietitian Christy Goff

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Wednesday February 10, 2021
 Heart Health with Christy Goff


Wednesdays 2:00-2:45pm

Mtg ID 859 8484 8513 password senior2021


“Be Smart for your Heart” 
Christy Goff, MS, RDN, CD 

Dietitian for Living Well Alliance Team at Pacific Med

A Zoom social hour, a chance to visit while staying home and staying safe. 
Grab a cup of coffee and pull up to chat!
  • Who: You and your friends from the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center
  • Where: From the comfort of your own computer or smartphone
  • When: February 10th, 2021, 2:00pm-2:45pm
  • Meeting ID: 859 8484 8513
  • Password: senior2021

