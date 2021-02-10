Shoreline Community College President announces 2022 retirement

Cheryl Roberts, ED.D. President

Shoreline Community College Cheryl Roberts, Ed.D. announced her 2022 retirement in an email to staff





It is difficult to personalize an email, but I want to say how privileged I have felt to serve the students, Board of Trustees, faculty, staff, and administrators at Shoreline Community College.





The decision to retire was difficult with so many exciting projects ahead of us. However, given the need to begin refreshing our strategic plan, it seemed appropriate to be open and transparent that I will be retiring on June 30, 2022.





This will allow the new president the opportunity to begin work as I did — engaging the campus and larger community in this important and focused work.





We have much ahead of us with reopening the College, completing the capital campaign, continuing work on the major capital projects, implementing ctcLink, and all the student success initiatives supporting Guided Pathways.





As always, I’m committed to moving these transformative efforts, forward.



Serving as a college president for over thirteen years has been the most enriching and inspiring experience of my career. It has allowed me to interact with students, faculty, staff, administrators, and community leaders and learn how our community colleges make a difference to each individual we serve.





I have seen how community college partners work together to improve lives, improve livelihoods, and give hope to those who may not have experienced it previously.





The past six years as President of Shoreline has been an incredible and rewarding experience and I will be forever grateful for the opportunity.



I look forward to the work ahead of us!



With deep gratitude,



Cheryl Roberts, Ed.D.

President









After 41 rewarding years in higher education, 25 in community colleges, I am announcing my decision to retire.