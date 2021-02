Notes for Shoreline council meeting February 8, 2021

Guidance for the comprehensive plans

Urban growth area boundary

Growth targets for each jurisdiction

Criteria for defining urban centers and manufacturing/industrial centers

Policies for issues of a countywide nature

King County staff sought a staff lead from each city to participate in the target-setting process. Shoreline’s PCD Director, Rachael Markle, is representing Shoreline.The Growth Management Planning Council (GMPC) oversees the countywide planning policies (CPP) including setting Urban Growth Areas, growth targets, and policies for topics of a countywide nature that cross jurisdictional lines. The GMPC makes recommendations to the King County Council. After the Council approves an amendment, it goes out to the Cities for ratification.The Countywide Planning Policies establish:We are looking at updating countywide planning policies now to maintain consistency with VISION 2050 and the 2024 Comprehensive Plans. The comprehensive plans require new growth targets. We need to address legislative changes that have been made since 2012 (for example, changes made by the extension of Sound Transit). Also, there are issues of equity and recommendations from GMPC’s affordable housing committee.As a part of the CPPs Update, King County jurisdictions will collaboratively create and adopt new 20-year growth targets for the 2024-2044 planning period.King County staff have translated regional geography allocations into a range of housing units and jobs for each city and potential annexation area using several data based factors, including existing capacity from the Urban Growth Capacity Report, number of regional growth centers, number of transit station areas, and recent growth. These factors are applied for cities relative to one another within a regional geography category, to build a potential target range for each city.For more information go to www.kingcounty.gov DISCUSSIONHave the projections for jobs and housing been downsized due to the COVID pandemic?Reply: These forecasts were created in 2018 (unfortunately at the time of a major recession). We haven’t been able to adjust them because we don’t know how long the COVID changes will last or to what extent some changes may be permanent. We’ll have take another look in 2022 to see. These are long term forecasts for 2044 so they do tend to even out over the long run.Shoreline is rated high capacity transit (HCT) because of the light rail. Why now when we won’t have light rail until 2024? Was this taken into consideration?Reply: each city can adjust their own numbers. Federal Way, for example, won’t get light rail until 2030+ so they’ve adjusted their numbers.Remind us what the broad requirements are to become a King County Center? (Not a Regional Growth Center)Reply: In the current countywide planning policies (CPP) we are adding a countywide center that will have growth from 18 to 45 people and jobs per acre, plus mixed use, transit, and a compact central location. We’re still working out these requirements.It may make sense for Shoreline to work towards a countywide center. Job growth seems to favor moving towards a countywide approach. I’m comfortable with the target range of housing but a little more concerned that the jobs target is too high.Why would we reduce a jobs target since we haven’t met it yet? What would be the problem if we stayed with a higher target? Let’s set an aggressive jobs target.Reply: if you don’t meet it, in 2030 or whenever we look at this again, Shoreline could be forced to resolve the difference by adopting some planning practices in the next Comprehensive Plan. It’s kind of a monitoring thing. It’s not always what you achieved, but also what you planned. Again, these are long term targets that won’t occur consistently.If we don’t get jobs it’s not that we don’t want it or because we’re not trying. Targets are basically a policy statement of where we want to go. In Shoreline and across the County, we do plan for the midrange of population growth, because some people think that the total amount of growth that is coming to the region is more than what they want to see for various reasons.With the rezoning we’ve done in station areas, we are far ahead of the target for housing units set for us. What does that mean to us?Reply: it’s a good idea to be above target. The need for additional housing has not come in all areas yet. Capacity is not time limited. It’s better to have more of it now.What happens to regional growth centers that don’t meet the targets. We aren’t there yet but there was discussion about taking away funding for future projects for not meeting targets. Need to keep this in mind.We’ve always talked about a 50 to 100 year buildout in the station areas. It will be after light rail opens before we get true multifamily. And that’s what has happened. We have the zoned capacity for housing and jobs. The question is: When does the market decide it wants to come here. Ground floor businesses might help jobs.I’m happy with King County’s approach that says the vast majority of growth should go in our existing urban areas near high capacity transit. That’s good for the climate, good for saving our forests, farms, fish and wildlife habitat.No action required. This is just for direction at this point.