Notes for Shoreline council meeting February 8, 2021
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Notes by Pam Cross
Mayor Hall called the remote meeting to order at 7:00pm.
All Councilmembers were present.
Report of the City Manager, Debbie Tarry
Winter Weather
With snow in the weather forecast, the City wants all residents to know it is prepared.
Maps of snow plow routes and snow control plan are available at shorelinewa.gov/stormready
In the case of a serious winter weather event, the City will send emails to everyone on their subscriber list. You can sign up to receive weather and other emails at shorelinewa.gov/alerts
COVID-19
King County cases continue on a downward trend. We are also seeing a downward trend in Shoreline and appreciate everyone’s continued efforts.
Our region, consisting of King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties, is in Phase 2 of the Healthy Washington Plan.
Reminders:
- Wear a face covering, especially indoors in public settings regardless of the distance between people.
- Wash or sanitize your hands regularly.
- Maintain six (6) feet of distance, indoors and outdoors.
- Get tested at the first sign of illness.
- It is safest to stay at home.
- Thursday, February 11, 7 pm
- Tuesday, February 16, 7 pm
- Thursday, February 18, 7 pm
- Wednesday, February 24, 7 pm
|More info: shorelinewa.gov/tmp
Public Reminders
In honor of Presidents Day, there will be no Council meeting on Monday Feb 15. City facilities will be closed for business on that date.
The Planning Commission will hold a remote meeting on Thursday, Feb 18 at 7:00pm
Council Reports
Mayor Hall appointed Deputy Mayor Scully to serve as Shoreline’s representative on the Lake Ballinger Watershed Forum.
Public Comment
Jackie Kurle, Shoreline, advocated for ongoing monitoring and oversight at the Enhanced Shelter for the safety of the community and residents alike.
Christiano Steele, Shoreline, asked for City support of hazard pay for grocery workers
Approval of the Agenda
Agenda adopted by unanimous consent.
Approval of the Consent Calendar
Consent Calendar approved unanimously by roll call vote.
Action Item 8(a) Action on Appointment of Pro and Con Committee Members for City of Shoreline Proposition 1: Property Tax Bond Measure for Priority Park Improvements and Park Land Acquisition
Presentation by Eric Bratton, Communications Program Manager
On Jan 25, the City Council adopted Ordinance No. 918, placing a general obligation bond measure for parks improvements and park land acquisitions on the April 27 special election ballot.
Staff started advertising for members to serve on both the Pro and Con Committees on Jan 12 to write statements for the Voters Pamphlet.
Up to three people can be appointed for each committee.
The City received applications from the following residents for the Pro Committee:
- Dustin McIntyre
- John Ramsdell
- Julian Larson
- Katie Schielke
DISCUSSION
All applicants were well qualified and that made it a very difficult decision.
Appointed to the Pro Committee by unanimous vote:
Katie Schielke, Dustin McIntyre, John Ramsdell
Julian Larson is encouraged to contact the Pro Committee to offer input to the committee.
Study Item 9(a) Update on King County Growth Target Setting
Rachael Markle, Director of Planning and Community Development, introduced:
Karen Wolf, FAICP, Senior Policy Analyst, and Rebeccah Maskin, Demographic Planner, who are lead staff to the King County Growth Management Planning Council.
The Growth Management Act (GMA), passed by the State Legislature in 1990, requires that counties and cities develop a collaborative set of framework policies to guide The Growth Management Planning Council (GMPC). GMPC is a formal body, currently consisting of elected officials from King County, Seattle, and Sound Cities Association (Shoreline is a member), and ex officio members representing Special Purpose Districts, School Districts and the Port of Seattle.
King County staff sought a staff lead from each city to participate in the target-setting process. Shoreline’s PCD Director, Rachael Markle, is representing Shoreline.
DISCUSSION
Have the projections for jobs and housing been downsized due to the COVID pandemic?
Reply: These forecasts were created in 2018 (unfortunately at the time of a major recession). We haven’t been able to adjust them because we don’t know how long the COVID changes will last or to what extent some changes may be permanent. We’ll have take another look in 2022 to see. These are long term forecasts for 2044 so they do tend to even out over the long run.
Shoreline is rated high capacity transit (HCT) because of the light rail. Why now when we won’t have light rail until 2024? Was this taken into consideration?
Reply: each city can adjust their own numbers. Federal Way, for example, won’t get light rail until 2030+ so they’ve adjusted their numbers.
Remind us what the broad requirements are to become a King County Center? (Not a Regional Growth Center)
Reply: In the current countywide planning policies (CPP) we are adding a countywide center that will have growth from 18 to 45 people and jobs per acre, plus mixed use, transit, and a compact central location. We’re still working out these requirements.
It may make sense for Shoreline to work towards a countywide center. Job growth seems to favor moving towards a countywide approach. I’m comfortable with the target range of housing but a little more concerned that the jobs target is too high.
Why would we reduce a jobs target since we haven’t met it yet? What would be the problem if we stayed with a higher target? Let’s set an aggressive jobs target.
Reply: if you don’t meet it, in 2030 or whenever we look at this again, Shoreline could be forced to resolve the difference by adopting some planning practices in the next Comprehensive Plan. It’s kind of a monitoring thing. It’s not always what you achieved, but also what you planned. Again, these are long term targets that won’t occur consistently.
If we don’t get jobs it’s not that we don’t want it or because we’re not trying. Targets are basically a policy statement of where we want to go. In Shoreline and across the County, we do plan for the midrange of population growth, because some people think that the total amount of growth that is coming to the region is more than what they want to see for various reasons.
With the rezoning we’ve done in station areas, we are far ahead of the target for housing units set for us. What does that mean to us?
Reply: it’s a good idea to be above target. The need for additional housing has not come in all areas yet. Capacity is not time limited. It’s better to have more of it now.
What happens to regional growth centers that don’t meet the targets. We aren’t there yet but there was discussion about taking away funding for future projects for not meeting targets. Need to keep this in mind.
We’ve always talked about a 50 to 100 year buildout in the station areas. It will be after light rail opens before we get true multifamily. And that’s what has happened. We have the zoned capacity for housing and jobs. The question is: When does the market decide it wants to come here. Ground floor businesses might help jobs.
I’m happy with King County’s approach that says the vast majority of growth should go in our existing urban areas near high capacity transit. That’s good for the climate, good for saving our forests, farms, fish and wildlife habitat.
No action required. This is just for direction at this point.
- Guidance for the comprehensive plans
- Urban growth area boundary
- Growth targets for each jurisdiction
- Criteria for defining urban centers and manufacturing/industrial centers
- Policies for issues of a countywide nature
DISCUSSION
Have the projections for jobs and housing been downsized due to the COVID pandemic?
Reply: These forecasts were created in 2018 (unfortunately at the time of a major recession). We haven’t been able to adjust them because we don’t know how long the COVID changes will last or to what extent some changes may be permanent. We’ll have take another look in 2022 to see. These are long term forecasts for 2044 so they do tend to even out over the long run.
Shoreline is rated high capacity transit (HCT) because of the light rail. Why now when we won’t have light rail until 2024? Was this taken into consideration?
Reply: each city can adjust their own numbers. Federal Way, for example, won’t get light rail until 2030+ so they’ve adjusted their numbers.
Remind us what the broad requirements are to become a King County Center? (Not a Regional Growth Center)
Reply: In the current countywide planning policies (CPP) we are adding a countywide center that will have growth from 18 to 45 people and jobs per acre, plus mixed use, transit, and a compact central location. We’re still working out these requirements.
It may make sense for Shoreline to work towards a countywide center. Job growth seems to favor moving towards a countywide approach. I’m comfortable with the target range of housing but a little more concerned that the jobs target is too high.
Why would we reduce a jobs target since we haven’t met it yet? What would be the problem if we stayed with a higher target? Let’s set an aggressive jobs target.
Reply: if you don’t meet it, in 2030 or whenever we look at this again, Shoreline could be forced to resolve the difference by adopting some planning practices in the next Comprehensive Plan. It’s kind of a monitoring thing. It’s not always what you achieved, but also what you planned. Again, these are long term targets that won’t occur consistently.
If we don’t get jobs it’s not that we don’t want it or because we’re not trying. Targets are basically a policy statement of where we want to go. In Shoreline and across the County, we do plan for the midrange of population growth, because some people think that the total amount of growth that is coming to the region is more than what they want to see for various reasons.
With the rezoning we’ve done in station areas, we are far ahead of the target for housing units set for us. What does that mean to us?
Reply: it’s a good idea to be above target. The need for additional housing has not come in all areas yet. Capacity is not time limited. It’s better to have more of it now.
What happens to regional growth centers that don’t meet the targets. We aren’t there yet but there was discussion about taking away funding for future projects for not meeting targets. Need to keep this in mind.
We’ve always talked about a 50 to 100 year buildout in the station areas. It will be after light rail opens before we get true multifamily. And that’s what has happened. We have the zoned capacity for housing and jobs. The question is: When does the market decide it wants to come here. Ground floor businesses might help jobs.
I’m happy with King County’s approach that says the vast majority of growth should go in our existing urban areas near high capacity transit. That’s good for the climate, good for saving our forests, farms, fish and wildlife habitat.
No action required. This is just for direction at this point.
The meeting was adjourned following the Executive Session.
