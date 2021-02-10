Notes for Shoreline council meeting February 8, 2021

DISCUSSIONAll applicants were well qualified and that made it a very difficult decision.Appointed to the Pro Committee by unanimous vote:Katie Schielke, Dustin McIntyre, John RamsdellJulian Larson is encouraged to contact the Pro Committee to offer input to the committee.Rachael Markle, Director of Planning and Community Development, introduced:Karen Wolf, FAICP, Senior Policy Analyst, and Rebeccah Maskin, Demographic Planner, who are lead staff to the King County Growth Management Planning Council.The Growth Management Act (GMA), passed by the State Legislature in 1990, requires that counties and cities develop a collaborative set of framework policies to guide The Growth Management Planning Council (GMPC). GMPC is a formal body, currently consisting of elected officials from King County, Seattle, and Sound Cities Association (Shoreline is a member), and ex officio members representing Special Purpose Districts, School Districts and the Port of Seattle.