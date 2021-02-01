Missing Shoreline resident with dementia found after two hour search
Monday, February 1, 2021
|Found in Richmond Beach
Cook went missing from his Shoreline-area home (300 blk NW 175th St) near Shoreview Park in the Richmond Highlands neighborhood.
He has dementia, diabetes and cardiac issues.
At 6:41pm they announced that he had been spotted in Richmond Beach by a friend.
He is now home with his family.
KCSO extends our thanks to the Shoreline community, KC Search and Rescue and our deputies for tonight's help.
