Missing Shoreline resident with dementia found after two hour search

Found in Richmond Beach King County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue put out a notice at 4:22pm on Sunday, January 31, 2021 to be on the lookout for 76-year-old Stephen J COOK. King County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue put out a notice at 4:22pm on Sunday, January 31, 2021 to be on the lookout for 76-year-old Stephen J COOK.





Cook went missing from his Shoreline-area home (300 blk NW 175th St) near Shoreview Park in the Richmond Highlands neighborhood.





He has dementia, diabetes and cardiac issues.





At 6:41pm they announced that he had been spotted in Richmond Beach by a friend.





He is now home with his family.



