Missing Shoreline resident with dementia found after two hour search

Monday, February 1, 2021

Found in Richmond Beach
King County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue put out a notice at 4:22pm on Sunday, January 31, 2021 to be on the lookout for 76-year-old Stephen J COOK.

Cook went missing from his Shoreline-area home (300 blk NW 175th St) near Shoreview Park in the Richmond Highlands neighborhood. 

He has dementia, diabetes and cardiac issues.

At 6:41pm they announced that he had been spotted in Richmond Beach by a friend.

He is now home with his family. 

KCSO extends our thanks to the Shoreline community, KC Search and Rescue and our deputies for tonight's help. 

 

